Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $253.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.06.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

