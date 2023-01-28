Financial Review: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) versus monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Ubisoft Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 18.59 -$129.29 million ($3.73) -34.78 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.09 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 0 14 0 3.00 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 6 4 0 2.27

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for monday.com and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

monday.com currently has a consensus price target of $167.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 961.92%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than monday.com.

Volatility & Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -36.15% -25.26% -17.39% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

