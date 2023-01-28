First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FTCS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 468,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,839. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

