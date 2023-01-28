First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 2,514,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.