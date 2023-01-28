First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of QQEW stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 163,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,611. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
