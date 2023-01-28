Forum Financial Management LP Has $399,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

