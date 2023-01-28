Forum Financial Management LP Has $505,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $95.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

