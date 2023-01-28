Forum Financial Management LP Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

