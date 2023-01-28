Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

