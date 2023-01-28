Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,160 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

