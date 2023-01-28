Forum Financial Management LP Sells 400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,472,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,722,000 after acquiring an additional 642,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,759,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 595,711 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

