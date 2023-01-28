Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Chemung Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

