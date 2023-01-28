Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,140 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

SUI stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.