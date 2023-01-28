Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,236. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.