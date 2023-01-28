Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 29,265 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.