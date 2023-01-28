Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,426 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Generac were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

