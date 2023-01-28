Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $10.98 or 0.00047412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $804.68 million and approximately $80.38 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,290,978 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

