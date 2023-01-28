Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.56

Gas (GAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Gas has a market capitalization of $151.45 million and $5.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00011139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00396637 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.99 or 0.27859624 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00587439 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
