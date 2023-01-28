Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA opened at $43.70 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56.

