Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.
Hasbro Stock Down 8.1 %
HAS stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,413. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.