Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Down 8.1 %

HAS stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,413. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

