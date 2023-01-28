HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

