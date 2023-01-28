Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the December 31st total of 159,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,832. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.58%.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

