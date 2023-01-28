Hedera Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $23.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026062 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001999 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.189247 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06939602 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $38,312,244.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

