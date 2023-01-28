Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Cap of $397.77 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012603 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $397.77 million and $2.98 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00396698 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.55 or 0.27845284 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588885 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,191,525 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.