Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.1 %

HESAY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.76. 22,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $185.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,467.39) to €1,390.00 ($1,510.87) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,443.25.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

