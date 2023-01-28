HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68.04 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. HI has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and $715,922.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02463013 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $688,929.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

