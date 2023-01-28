Horizen Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.62 or 0.00045771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $141.31 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00200436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,307,594 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

