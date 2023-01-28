Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Icade from €55.00 ($59.78) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $42.42 during trading on Friday. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

