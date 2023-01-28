ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.21

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $202.65 million and $6.86 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,541,097 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,519,103.1521785 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22285642 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,945,936.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.