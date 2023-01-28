Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

