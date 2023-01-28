Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

