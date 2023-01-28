Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 491,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JXI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

