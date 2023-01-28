Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 11,910,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

