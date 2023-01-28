Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $2,537,862. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 170,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,634. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.