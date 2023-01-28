Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 725 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.54. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

