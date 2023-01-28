InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 155.8% in January

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,069,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

INND stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,340,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185,590. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.