InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 155.8% in January

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,069,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
INND stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,340,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185,590. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
