Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.