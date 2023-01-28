Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

