Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance
PLW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.