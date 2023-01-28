Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

PLW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 196,441 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

