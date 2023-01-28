Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

