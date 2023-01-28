Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $84.29.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

