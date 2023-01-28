Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PDP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $84.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
