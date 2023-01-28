Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

