INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Down 4.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 8,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
INVO Bioscience Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 183.08% and a negative net margin of 230.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
