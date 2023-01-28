INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Down 4.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 8,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

INVO Bioscience Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 183.08% and a negative net margin of 230.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

