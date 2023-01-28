Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,995 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed makes up approximately 2.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

