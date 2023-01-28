iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

LDEM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

