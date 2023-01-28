iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
FALN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 611,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.82.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
