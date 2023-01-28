iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 611,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 636,456 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the period.

