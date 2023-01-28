iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9,156.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $436,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,355,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,183. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

