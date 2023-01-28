Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $26.27. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

In other Issuer Direct news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

