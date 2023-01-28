Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.19) to GBX 1,530 ($18.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Profile

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.15 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

