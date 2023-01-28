Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

